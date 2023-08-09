Energy Alert
Tyson plant closures could increase the price of chicken

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tyson Foods Inc. announced four chicken plants will close as the company looks to lower costs.

The Tyson plants in Monett, Aurora, and Berryville, Arkansas, have been spared from closures, but plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Dexter and Noel, Missouri, will be shut down.

The Noel plant employed around 1,500 workers in a community of about 2,100 people. In Dexter, Mo., a town of 8,000 people, about 680 Tyson employees will lose their jobs.

Agricultural economist Dr. Scott Brown said higher prices could roll in once those plants close.

“Expect fewer supplies of meat as we look ahead, especially into 2024. That probably means consumers will see higher prices at the grocery stores, Brown said.

Brown credits Tyson’s closures to the poultry industry’s high feed price and a slowed demand for meat and labor shortages.

“Profitability has been really tough in the chicken industry,” Brown said. “Feed costs have continued to be high, and we all know it’s dry in many parts of the country today. That’s led to concerns about yields this fall and could keep feed prices high,” he said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

