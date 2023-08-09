Wynne school millage increase vote fails

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne School District will not see a millage increase after the initiative failed Tuesday at the polls.

According to the Election Commission of Cross County, unofficial results show the initiative failed with 2,090 voting against and 717 voting for the millage increase.

Wynne resident Pearley Veasley shared her concerns at the polls and said that with everything getting more expensive, a millage increase is the last thing residents need.

“We can’t even go to the store to afford to buy groceries, every day you go in there the price gone up,” Veasley said.

The district said it planned to use the millage increase to add four major projects to its plans.

One of those projects was the addition of storm shelters in each classroom. The shelters would have doubled as safety shelters in the event of an active shooter.

Pearley Veasley said that the price of the shelters should be included in the money that will be used to build the new school.

“Y’all claim y’all got enough money to build the school,” said Veasley. “If you got enough money to build the school you got enough money to put the tornado things in there,”

Wynne School District was legally unable to comment during school hours.

