POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in Pocahontas.

The Redskins won 10 games last season, the 4A-3 title, & reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs. All-State selections Reagan Womack & Caleb Bettis are back. Redskin alum Casey Chester prepares for his first season as head coach.

Pocahontas kicks off the season August 25th vs. Southside.

