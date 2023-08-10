25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Just under 25% of Missouri’s nursing home facilities have not received a state-required inspection in at least two years, according to updated data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Federal law requires such facilities be inspected every 15 months, while state laws require a check every year.
Though a backlog of inspections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributing factor, state officials report a vast increase in the number and severity of complaints filed against facilities across the state.
Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in FY2019 to 12,236 in FY2023.
The category of complaint that saw the largest increase were those designated as “severe.”
“Immediate jeopardy” also increased by 125% over the previous year.
“These are the most serious complaints and require action within 24 hours, often requiring adjustments to survey schedules in order to investigate timely,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Both recertification surveys and the vast majority of complaint inspections require a registered nurse, a sector that’s experiencing a shortage. Therefore, resources are stretched all the thinner.
“Because of the increase in the number and severity of complaints, the regulatory functions of SLCR have become reactionary to complaints rather than proactive in identifying concerns at nursing homes before complaints occur,” said Cox. “Workforce challenges have also impacted this regulatory function. Each recertification survey requires at least one Registered Nurse on the team, and many complaints require a Registered Nurse because of the allegations. SLCR has had to cancel recertification surveys because of the lack of available and federally qualified Registered Nurses to complete both. We have a shortage of Registered Nurses, and there is a high demand for this profession.”
The following is a list of the nursing home facilities in Missouri that have not been inspected in at least 2 years:
- Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street, O’fallon
- Aberdeen Heights, 505 Couch Avenue, Kirkwood
- Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, 401 North Medical Drive, Ash Grove
- Ashland Healthcare, 300 South Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland
- Autumn Oaks Caring Center, 1310 Hovis Street, Mountain Grove
- Beauvais Rehab And Healthcare Center, 3625 Magnolia Avenue, Saint Louis
- Bellefontaine Gardens Nursing & Rehab , 9500 Bellefontaine Road, Saint Louis
- Bentleys Extended Care, 3060 Ashby Road, Overland
- Bethesda Dilworth, 9645 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis
- Bethesda Meadow, 322 Old State Road, Ellisville
- Big Bend Woods Healthcare Center, 10 Highland Avenue, Valley Park
- Birch Pointe Health And Rehabilitation, 3705 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield
- Blue Circle Rehab And Nursing, 2939 Magazine Street, Saint Louis
- Bluffs, The, 3105 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia
- Brooke Haven Healthcare, 1410 North Kentucky Avenue, West Plains
- Brookhaven Nursing & Rehab, 3405 West Mt Vernon, Springfield
- Carthage Health And Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Buena Vista Avenue, Carthage
- Cedarcrest Manor, 324 West 5th Street, Washington
- Chestnut Rehab And Nursing, 10954 Kennerly Road, Saint Louis
- Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation, 11160 Village North Drive, Saint Louis
- Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 1218 West Locust, Bolivar
- Clarence Care Center, 111 East Street, Clarence
- Claru Deville Nursing Center, 105 Spruce Street, Fredericktown
- Communities Of Wildwood Ranch, 3222 South John Duffy Drive, Joplin
- Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 East Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs
- Cottages Of Lake St Louis, 2885 Technology Drive, Lake Saint Louis
- Creve Coeur Manor, 1127 Timber Run Drive, Saint Louis
- Delhaven Manor, 5460 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis
- Delmar Gardens North, 4401 Parker Road, Black Jack
- Delmar Gardens Of Creve Coeur, 850 Country Manor Lane, Creve Coeur
- Delmar Gardens South, 5300 Butler Hill Road, Saint Louis
- Delmar Gardens West, 13550 South Outer 40 Road, Town And Country
- Eastview Manor Care Center, 1622 East 28th Street, Trenton
- Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center, 1827 Hwy B, Elsberry
- Estates Of Spanish Lake, The, 610 Prigge Road, Saint Louis
- Estates Of St Louis, Llc, The, 2115 Kappel Drive, Saint Louis
- Florissant Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Graham Road , Florissant
- Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15250 Village View Drive, Chesterfield
- Friendship Village Sunset Hills, 12651 Village Circle Drive, Saint Louis
- Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path, O’fallon
- Garden View Care Center Of Chesterfield, 1025 Chesterfield Pointe Parkway, Chesterfield
- Glasgow Gardens, 100 Audsley Drive Glasgow
- Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3645 Cook Ave, Saint Louis
- Green Park Senior Living Community, 9350 Green Park Road, Saint Louis
- Hartville Care Center, 649 West Rolla Street, Hartville
- Heritage Care Center, 4401 North Hanley Road, Saint Louis
- Hillcrest Care Center Inc, 1108 Clarke Street, De Soto
- Hilltop At Blue River,the, 10425 Chestnut Dr, Kansas City
- Joplin Health And Rehabilitation Center, 2218 W 32nd Street, Joplin
- Kirksville Manor Care Center, 1705 East Laharpe, Kirksville
- Knox County Nursing Home District, 55774 State Highway 6, Edina
- La Belle Manor Care Center, 1002 Central, La Belle
- Lakeview Post Acute, 1201 Garden Plaza Drive, Florissant
- Lawrence County Manor, 915 Carl Allen Street, Mount Vernon
- Lebanon South Nursing & Rehab, 514 West Fremont Road, Lebanon
- Legendary Nursing & Rehabilitation Llc, 809 East Gordon St, Marshall
- Lewis County Nursing Home District, 17528 State Highway 81, Canton
- Life Care Center Of Bridgeton, 12145 Bridgeton Square Dr, Bridgeton
- Linn Oak Rehabilitation Center, 196 Highway Cc, Linn
- Loch Haven, 701 Sunset Hills Dr, Macon
- Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center, 3170 Highway 61 North, Hannibal
- Lutheran Convalescent Home, 723 South Laclede Station Rd, Webster Groves
- Macon Health Care Center, 29612 Kellogg Avenue, Macon
- Madison Medical Center, 611 West Main Street, Fredericktown
- Magnolia Square Nursing And Rehab, 1502 West Edgewood, Springfield
- Manchester Rehab And Healthcare Center, 312 Solley Drive, Ballwin
- Maple Grove Lodge, 2407 Kentucky Street, Louisiana
- Maple Lawn Nursing Home, 1410 West Line Street, Palmyra
- Maples Health And Rehabilitation, The, 610 West Sunset Street, Springfield
- Maranatha Village, Inc, 233 East Norton Road, Springfield
- Mark Twain Manor, 11988 Mark Twain Lane ,bridgeton
- Mason Pointe Care Center, 13190 South Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield
- Mcknight Place Extended Care, Two Mcknight Place, Saint Louis
- Mclarney Healthcare, 215 East Pratt, Brookfield
- Milan Health Care Center, 52435 Infirmary Road, Milan
- Monroe City Manor Care Center, 1010 Highway 24 & 36 East, Monroe City
- Monticello House, 1115 K Land Drive, Jackson
- Morningside Center, 1700 Morningside Drive, Chillicothe
- Nathan Richard Health Care Center, 700 East Highland Avenue, Nevada
- Nazareth Living Center, #2 Nazareth Lane, Saint Louis
- New Madrid Living Center, 1050 Dawson Road, New Madrid
- Nhc Healthcare, Joplin, 2700 East 34th Street, Joplin
- Normandy Nursing Center, 7301 St Charles Rock Rd, Saint Louis
- North Village Park, 2041 Silva Lane, Moberly
- Northview Village, 2415 North Kingshighway, Saint Louis
- Oakdale Care Center, 2702 Debbie Lane, Poplar Bluff
- Ozark Nursing And Care Center, 1486 North Riverside Rd, Ozark
- Ozarks Methodist Manor, The, 205 South College, Marionville
- Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, 946 E Reed Street, Hayti
- Pillars Of North County Health & Rehab Center, The, 13700 Old Halls Ferry Road, Florissant
- Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, 1500 South Kansas Avenue, Marceline
- Potosi Manor, Inc, 307 South Highway 21, Potosi
- Quarters At Des Peres, The, 13230 Manchester Road, Des Peres
- Rancho Rehab And Healthcare Center ,615 Rancho Lane, Florissant
- Rehabilitation Center Of Independence, The, 1800 S Swope Drive, Independence
- Richland Care Center Inc, 400 Tri-county Lane, Richland
- Ridgeview Living Community, 500 Barrett Drive, Malden
- River Crossing Of Creve Coeur, 11278 Schuetz Road, Saint Louis
- Riverview At The Park Care And Rehabilitation Ctr, 1100 Progress Parkway, Sainte Genevieve
- Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab, 4960 Laclede Avenue, Saint Louis
- Salt River Community Care, 142 Shelby Plaza Road, Shelbina
- Sarcoxie Nursing Center, 1505 Miner, Sarcoxie
- Schuyler County Nursing Home, 1306 US Highway 63, Queen City
- Seasons Rehab And Healthcare Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road, Kansas City
- Sisters Mission, 3225 N Florissant Ave, Saint Louis
- Sonshine Manor, 300 South Cottonwood Avenue, Republic
- Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2915 South Fremont Ave, Springfield
- Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - Anna House, 12284 Depaul Drive, Bridgeton
- St Andrew’s At Francis Place, 400 Summerville Blvd, Eureka
- St Joseph Senior Living, 1317 North 36th Street, Saint Joseph
- St Louis Altenheim, 5408 South Broadway, Saint Louis
- St Luke’s Nursing Center Inc, 1220 East Fairview, Carthage
- St Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center, 936 Charbonier Road, Florissant
- Stonebridge Chillicothe, 2601 Fair Street, Chillicothe
- Stonebridge Florissant, 6768 North Highway 67, Florissant
- Stonebridge Maryland Heights, 2963 Doddridge Avenue, Maryland Heights
- Strafford Care Center, 505 West Evergreen, Strafford
- Sunterra Springs Dardenne Prairie, 7275 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie
- Troy Manor, 200 Thompson Drive, Troy
- Truman Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 206 West First Street, Lamar
- Webco Manor, 1687 West Washington, Marshfield
- West Vue Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, 210 Davis Drive, West Plains
- Westchester House, The, 550 White Road, Chesterfield
- Westview Nursing Home, 301 West Dunlop Street, Center
- Willard Care Center, 400 West Walnut Lane, Willard
- Windsor Healthcare & Rehab Center, 809 West Benton, Windsor
- Woodland Manor, 1347 East Valley Watermill Road, Springfield
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.