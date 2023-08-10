Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2023 campaign next week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Usually this time of year is all about football, but that’s not the only Arkansas State sport getting ready for the fall.

Women’s soccer starts their season next week. Brian Dooley’s pack worked out indoors Thursday afternoon. A-State returns 17 players that contributed to a 9 win campaign and contended for a Sun Belt regular season title. Little Rock native Darby Stotts had 6 goals and 3 assists in 2022. Goalkeeper Olivia Luther won 8 games and recorded 5 shutouts.

New look coaching staff, A-State great Megan McClure will be the goalies coach. Katie Smith and Scott Sinclair were also hired as assistants in the offseason. The Red Wolves beat Little Rock 3 - 1 in a exhibition earlier this week.

Arkansas State starts the season August 17th at #8 Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6pm, the game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

