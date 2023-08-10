Energy Alert
Aug. 10: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

While the severe weather is over, we still have a few storms to start the day.

By drivetime this morning, most of us should be drying out and picking up from last night’s storms.

It shouldn’t be that bad of a day. Clouds will start to clear, and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

As we head into the end of the week and the weekend, the heat will start to return as the cold front that brought us the storms starts to lift back to the north as a warm front.

While temperatures will be in the low-90s for the weekend, the humidity will return.

Some of us could see heat alerts this weekend.

Something that will cool us off is the chance of a few scattered storms over the weekend.

We will watch for another cold front next week that will drop humidity and temperatures for the first few days of school.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Damage was reported across Region 8 after severe storms moved through. Hayden Savage joins us with a live report.

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Osceola.

Ohio voters said no to super majorities to amend their constitution; the attempt mirrors two previous failed attempts in Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Independence Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Melanie Elaine Mullins on suspicion of...
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing
8/9 Ryan's Forecast from K8 News at 6
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around...
Person injured in Butler County crash
In Pocahontas, citizens decided on whether to renew a new sales tax or to vote it down.
Unofficial results show Pocahontas voters approve sales tax restructuring
8/9 Ryan's Forecast from K8 News at 6