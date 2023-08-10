Aug. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

While the severe weather is over, we still have a few storms to start the day.

By drivetime this morning, most of us should be drying out and picking up from last night’s storms.

It shouldn’t be that bad of a day. Clouds will start to clear, and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

As we head into the end of the week and the weekend, the heat will start to return as the cold front that brought us the storms starts to lift back to the north as a warm front.

While temperatures will be in the low-90s for the weekend, the humidity will return.

Some of us could see heat alerts this weekend.

Something that will cool us off is the chance of a few scattered storms over the weekend.

We will watch for another cold front next week that will drop humidity and temperatures for the first few days of school.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

Damage was reported across Region 8 after severe storms moved through. Hayden Savage joins us with a live report.

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Osceola.

Ohio voters said no to super majorities to amend their constitution; the attempt mirrors two previous failed attempts in Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

