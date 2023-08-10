Humane society damaged during strong storms

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While all the animals survived the storm, one humane society’s building did not.

Late-night storms damaged several parts of the Independence County Humane Society on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“The ceiling was collapsing,” volunteer and board member Heather McIntire said.

Large trees fell on the roof and pierced through the ceiling of the front half of the building.

McIntire said when she pulled into the parking lot around 7 a.m., she panicked.

“We had wires hanging down, standing water in every room, and trees and debris even covering our [outdoor] dog kennels,” she said.

However, some areas withstood the storm.

“Our main kennel area is okay,” McIntire said. “It didn’t sustain really any damage.”

Dozens of volunteers showed up to help clean, but the humane society still is in need of help from the community. She said there are roughly 60 cats that need somewhere to go temporarily while they work on fixing damaged areas, including the cat room.

The organization is accepting applications from those interested in fostering a cat or kitten.

She says another way to help is by donating.

“Supplies are definitely going to be needed,” McIntire said. “A lot of food got wet and unfortunately has to be trashed.”

Supplies can be purchased from the Independence County Humane Society’s Amazon Wishlist.

For all other information, visit the organization’s website.

