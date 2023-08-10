Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Humane society damaged during strong storms

From Region 8 News at Six
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While all the animals survived the storm, one humane society’s building did not.

Late-night storms damaged several parts of the Independence County Humane Society on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“The ceiling was collapsing,” volunteer and board member Heather McIntire said.

Large trees fell on the roof and pierced through the ceiling of the front half of the building.

McIntire said when she pulled into the parking lot around 7 a.m., she panicked.

“We had wires hanging down, standing water in every room, and trees and debris even covering our [outdoor] dog kennels,” she said.

However, some areas withstood the storm.

“Our main kennel area is okay,” McIntire said. “It didn’t sustain really any damage.”

Dozens of volunteers showed up to help clean, but the humane society still is in need of help from the community. She said there are roughly 60 cats that need somewhere to go temporarily while they work on fixing damaged areas, including the cat room.

The organization is accepting applications from those interested in fostering a cat or kitten.

She says another way to help is by donating.

“Supplies are definitely going to be needed,” McIntire said. “A lot of food got wet and unfortunately has to be trashed.”

Supplies can be purchased from the Independence County Humane Society’s Amazon Wishlist.

For all other information, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Independence Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Melanie Elaine Mullins on suspicion of...
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
8/9 Ryan's Forecast from K8 News at 6
Spring-like storms expected Wednesday

Latest News

Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in FY2019 to 12,236 in...
25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows
FFN Extra: Casey Chester previews 2023 Pocahontas Redskins
A look at one of the lots where a house has been torn down after being deemed dangerous.
Trumann tearing down homes to improve safety and appearance
Red Wolves Raw: Darby Stotts & Olivia Luther after 8/10/23 soccer practice