‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents throughout Region 8 were counting their blessings Thursday morning following a night of severe storms.

Storms packing winds of 60-70 miles per hour tore through parts of Fulton, Independence, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties, downing trees and power lines.

KayLynn Jones of Portia was one of those whose homes sustained damage.

She was not alone.

“We have around two or three big trees taking down fences and on houses,” she told K8 Reporter Hayden Savage. “It could’ve been worse, but it wasn’t. It’s definitely going to raise my storm anxiety.”

Significant storm damage was also reported in Batesville, where the fire department said multiple trees and power lines were down on area roads.

“If possible, stay off of the roads for everyone’s safety,” the department stated in a Thursday morning news release. “If you absolutely have to be out, use caution and be mindful of emergency service personnel and debris in the roadway.”

The Humane Society of Independence County, 5 Environmental Dr. in Batesville, was hit hard by the storms. In a video shared on social media, they were calling for volunteers to help clean up its collapsed roof, remove downed trees, and provide animal care.

In Ravenden, firefighters battled the elements Wednesday night to extinguish a barn fire believed to have been sparked by the storm.

“We believe lightning probably struck the barn,” said Mayor Tim McComas.

While the fire destroyed a tractor and a substantial amount of feed, McComas said no one was injured.

The storms are also blamed for knocking out power to thousands of Entergy and Craighead Electric Cooperative customers.

One of the worst-hit areas was Independence County, where Entergy reported 7,248 customers were without electricity.

