Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro plans to add second city pool

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this is a part of the city’s master parks plan.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this is a part of the city’s master parks plan.(KAIT)
By Madison Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is putting together plans for a new pool at Parker Park.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this is a part of the city’s master parks plan.

“The city is in the middle of a process of a master parks plan,” said Copenhaver. “Which then after we have achieved hopefully the pool at Parker Park, then we can move on to other parks with other additions that we can make for all of our communities.”

Copenhaver said this is a project he’s excited about, as having a pool on the north side of town is something community members are in need of.

“It’s important that you know, I listen to the community, and that we need to invest back in our youth in the community,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said it’s still in the bidding process, but within the next couple of weeks, more plans, such as a timeline and a budget, should be available.

The pool will be located near the splash pad directly behind the Parker Park Community Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Independence Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Melanie Elaine Mullins on suspicion of...
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms

Latest News

A look at one of the lots where a house has been torn down after being deemed dangerous.
Trumann tearing down homes to improve safety and appearance
Trumann tears down condemned homes to improve appearance
Trumann tears down condemned homes to improve appearance
Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in FY2019 to 12,236 in...
25% of Missouri’s nursing homes haven’t been inspected in 2+ years, federal data shows
Three trees fell on top of the roof of the Independence Co. Humane Society during late-night...
Humane society damaged during strong storms