Jonesboro plans to add second city pool

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is putting together plans for a new pool at Parker Park.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this is a part of the city’s master parks plan.

“The city is in the middle of a process of a master parks plan,” said Copenhaver. “Which then after we have achieved hopefully the pool at Parker Park, then we can move on to other parks with other additions that we can make for all of our communities.”

Copenhaver said this is a project he’s excited about, as having a pool on the north side of town is something community members are in need of.

“It’s important that you know, I listen to the community, and that we need to invest back in our youth in the community,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said it’s still in the bidding process, but within the next couple of weeks, more plans, such as a timeline and a budget, should be available.

The pool will be located near the splash pad directly behind the Parker Park Community Center.

