Man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two...
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two alleged victims reported he had performed various sexual acts on them on June 15.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assault assaulting two teens.

Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two alleged victims reported he had performed various sexual acts on them on June 15.

According to the affidavit, Dominguez-Rodriguez later “apologized for making them uncomfortable.”

On Aug. 8, he agreed to speak with a detective about the alleged incident but then requested a lawyer and refused to say anything further.

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Dominguez-Rodriguez with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and ordered he be held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

According to online jail records, Dominguez-Rodriguez bonded out at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 9.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 28.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

