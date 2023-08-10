New Missouri law requires doctors to assess kids for lead poisoning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Starting at the end of the month, Missouri children under the age of six will be assessed to see if they are at risk of lead poisoning.

”There are certain counties within the state that historically have higher lead levels,” said Dr. Nathaniel Barbe with Mercy.

The risk is worse in some zip codes than in others. Dr. Barbe says too much lead in the blood can be a problem for a growing child.

”Neurologic problems can occur with heavy lead is one of those most common metals,” said Dr. Barbe.

The new law says parents of toddlers under three will be able to have the option to test every year. For parents with children under six, there will be a questionnaire.

If there is a concern during the questions, the doctors can recommend a blood test. If those are positive, they can do other tests.

