Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New Missouri law requires doctors to assess kids for lead poisoning

lead poisoning
lead poisoning(Ohio Department of Health)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Starting at the end of the month, Missouri children under the age of six will be assessed to see if they are at risk of lead poisoning.

”There are certain counties within the state that historically have higher lead levels,” said Dr. Nathaniel Barbe with Mercy.

The risk is worse in some zip codes than in others. Dr. Barbe says too much lead in the blood can be a problem for a growing child.

”Neurologic problems can occur with heavy lead is one of those most common metals,” said Dr. Barbe.

The new law says parents of toddlers under three will be able to have the option to test every year. For parents with children under six, there will be a questionnaire.

If there is a concern during the questions, the doctors can recommend a blood test. If those are positive, they can do other tests.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Independence Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Melanie Elaine Mullins on suspicion of...
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms

Latest News

Several construction projects for Jonesboro Public Schools are almost complete as students...
Several projects near completion for Jonesboro Public Schools
Hoxie School District said a new elementary would cost around $20 million.
School district ‘thankful’ for passed millage, plans to build new elementary
This summer, Jackpot games across the country resulted in more than $27 million towards public...
Summer Jackpot games lead to $27 million for Missouri education
Wynne School district will not see millage increase after the initiative failed Tuesday at the...
Wynne school millage increase vote fails