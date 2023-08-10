Person injured in Butler County crash

Energy Alert
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was injured in a crash in Butler County.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 about two miles east of Poplar Bluff on County Road 565.

Wallace Hastings, 33, of Cape Girardeau and Ashley Hicks, 32, of Poplar Bluff were traveling northbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche.

The report said the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.

Hicks was taken by air evac to SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital with serious injuries.

Hastings was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

