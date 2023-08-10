Energy Alert
Thousands without power in Region 8 after strong storms

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Severe communities are seeing a power hit as strong storms continue to hit Northeast Arkansas.

According to Poweroutage.us, the following counties are without power as of 10:55 p.m.

  • Craighead – 1,198
  • Greene – 1,047
  • Lawrence – 1,049
  • Jackson – 1,211
  • Sharp – 603
  • Izard – 767
  • Fulton - 162

The Craighead Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,520 people are without power in Craighead County.

City Water and Light is currently saying 642 are without power in Jonesboro.

Entergy Arkansas is reporting over 300 people are without power in the Cherokee Village area, while over 500 are out in both Walnut Ridge and Marmaduke.

K8 News will continue to monitor this situation for more details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

