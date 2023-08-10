Energy Alert
Trees and power lines affect morning commute

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department asks people to stay off the roads after severe storms move through Region 8 overnight.

In a Facebook post, the department said trees and power lines are down across Independence County as the city deals with flooding.

In a Facebook post, the department said trees and power lines are down across Independence County as the city deals with flooding.(Batesville Fire Department on Facebook)

If you must be out Thursday morning, you are asked to be mindful of emergency services and debris on the road.

