Trees and power lines affect morning commute

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department asks people to stay off the roads after severe storms move through Region 8 overnight.

In a Facebook post, the department said trees and power lines are down across Independence County as the city deals with flooding.

If you must be out Thursday morning, you are asked to be mindful of emergency services and debris on the road.

