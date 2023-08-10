Trumann tearing down homes to improve safety and appearance

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann has worked to tear down beat-up homes to increase the appeal to potential families and to keep everyone safe.

Mayor Jay Paul Woods said this is something he has wanted to do for a while because of everything that happens in these condemned homes.

“It’s unsightly, it’s dangerous, you know we have had drug dealers, users, or prostitutes going into the houses and with them torn town they can’t do that,” Woods said.

In the last month, there have been nine torn down to the ground. Woods said many of them were burnt or in poor condition and dangerous, especially for young children.

“Of course, the biggest issue is the kids you know, kids going into these houses and maybe falling through the floor or something like that,” Woods said. “We don’t want them getting hurt.”

Not only do the homes cause issues for neighbors, but also for people possibly looking to move into town. This played a major role in getting this project started.

“We are trying to attract more business, we are trying to attract more families to come to town, and if they see we are taking the right steps to get the city cleaned up, it makes us more appealing,” Woods said.

While nine houses have already been torn down, Woods says there are still many to go.

“It’s making a big difference,” Woods said. “We still got quite a few to go but it’s like anything else it takes time.”

