Unofficial results show Pocahontas voters approve sales tax restructuring

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas voters decided to approve a restructured sales tax.

According to unofficial results, 156 people voted for the measure while 140 voted against it.

The city said the sales tax would be devoted to the city street department and would allow the city to improve several streets that are in poor condition. It will also be used to fix traffic lights across town that are city-owned and becoming dated.

Voters also saw a refunding bond measure on the ballot. Unofficial results show voters approved the measure with 149 for and 147 against it.

