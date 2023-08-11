Child abducted during home invasion found safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - A statewide Amber Alert has been deactivated for a missing 2-year-old in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Aaliyah Abernathy was found safe around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Abernathy was taken from a home Thursday in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive in St. Louis, Missouri.

MSHP said she was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an assault.

The alert said the two men were wearing black ski masks and black clothing and were both armed with handguns.

They were seen traveling in a gray Hyundai Elantra with a partial Missouri temporary plate 06EST5.

MSHP did not say if any arrests had been made in connection to Abernathy’s abduction.

