Aug. 11: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Fog is likely in many areas across the Delta this morning, so take a few extra minutes to make it to work this morning.

As the fog clears, we will have a pretty nice day.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures around 90°.

The one drawback is the heat. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect today as heat index values should climb above 105°.

The heat lingers into the weekend.

Rain chances will arrive again, but most of the rain should be in the morning time hours.

I expect heat alerts throughout the weekend.

A front arrives as school starts for many of us on Monday, which will drop temperatures and humidity through the first week of school.

Rain chances remain low.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals have more time to apply for benefits.

An ambulance was stolen from outside a hospital. What law enforcement say led to the ambulance being there in the first place.

Additional family members of a man killed during an Osceola officer-involved shooting speak.

An early look at several “Weekend Happenings” happening across Region 8.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

