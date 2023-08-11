Birthplace of Route 66 Festival: What you need to know about the festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield, KY3/KSPR/CW, Aaron Sachs & Associates, Downtown Springfield Association, and West Central Neighborhood Alliance host the 2023 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.

The festival runs through Saturday night. CLICK HERE for a map and guide of the setup.

A full lineup of free entertainment is planned, including the Friday parade starting at 6 p.m. at Grant Avenue and College Street, traveling east through Park Central Square to St. Louis Street, and dispersing at National Avenue.

Concerts begin Friday evening at the Aaron Sachs Motorcycle Village Stage at 7 p.m. with Machine Gun Symphony and Sixwire.

Saturday’s concerts kick off at 1:15 p.m. at the Aaron Sachs Stage in Motorcycle Village with Nathan Bryce and the Loaded Dice and continue through the day with Red Light Runner, Damsel, Dirty Saints, and closing with Sixwire taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Ozarkers will have the chance to share their talent by competing in the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival’s inaugural “Great Route 66 Talent Competition.” The new competition could provide winners a “fast pass” to the national television show “America’s Got Talent.” You can watch the finalists at 1 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque on Saturday.

The Women’s World Expo at the Shrine will be back this year, along with the Authors, Artists, Collectors & Associations expo at The Old Glass Place. Make sure to stop by History Museum on the Square and tour the Birthplace of Route 66 Gallery.

The Mother Roadster Foundation will raffle off a custom-built 1932 Ford Roadster pickup truck. This is the fifth Mother Roadster the foundation has raffled off, with proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Discovery Center of Springfield is raffling off a 1969 Cadillac Fleetwood at the festival. Links to purchase tickets for both raffles are available at route66festivalsgf.com. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100.

Road Closings:

The city closed several roads around downtown Springfield. The road closings began on Wednesday.

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival closings (KY3)

CLICK HERE for more information.

Parking:

Visit itsalldowntown.com for a map of parking lots and garages open during the festival.

