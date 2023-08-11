BRTC, ANC creating steel making boot camp

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College (BRTC) is teaming up with Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) to create a steel-making boot camp.

According to Friday’s news release, the colleges signed a memorandum of understanding after ANC received a $1.2 million grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development to create the boot camp.

The two-week, 80-hour program will provide entry-level training for those entering the steel-making industry.

The news release said graduates will receive an OSHA-10 general industry certification, first aid/CPR certification, and a certificate of program completion.

“Black River Technical College is excited to partner with ANC, the premier trainer in steel-making, to offer this incredible opportunity to more residents of North East Arkansas,” said BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger. “This partnership will undoubtedly transform hundreds of lives and greatly enhance our communities.”

“Great things happen when people work together and put positive energy into the greater good. The steel-making boot camp initiative is an example of just that,” said ANC President Dr. Christopher Heigle. “This is a win-win for everyone, but mostly for the communities we serve.”

