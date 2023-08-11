Bus driver shortage still prevelant as new school year approaches

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - School bells will soon ring in hallways, and classrooms will be full.

As the 2023-24 school year begins, many districts across the region are dealing with a common problem.

“I have one sub-driver at this time, and once all kinds of athletics, clubs, and organizations start up and with after-school trips, I’m going to be in trouble,” said Thayer R-II School District Superintendent Tonya Woods.

Schools across Arkansas and Missouri are no strangers to the shortage of bus drivers.

Many say drivers are leaving the business quicker than they can be replaced.

“We’ve lost five drivers from last year going into this year,” Cave City School District Superintendent Steven Green said. “Three to retirement, and two had situations where they couldn’t drive this year. We were only able to pick up one driver.”

Districts have been forced to shorten the number of routes and place more kids on busses, meaning delays in picking them up and dropping them off.

“We worked in the summer to condense those routes down from 20 to 18,” Green said. “Well, you imagine what problems that causes, so we’ve been working on social media, putting it out there that our routes are going to be different.”

Cave City, and many others, will be forced to move staff around to cover a route if a driver isn’t available.

“We always ask our coaches to go and get CDLs so they can drive the trips to the games for the very reason we’re talking about,” Green explained. “Right now, we’re in a situation that we’ll have to ask a coach to miss practice in the afternoon.”

In Batesville, the district has also dealt with a shortage in the past but said that isn’t the case this year.

“Shortening routes really helped us into preparing for the bus driver shortage that a lot for school districts are dealing with right now. We are fully covered,” said Batesville Public Schools Transportation Director Robbie Cox.

Cox added BPS condensed routes, which is working for the time being.

“Our main focus was we had to reduce the number of routes we ran,” Cox said. “In 2019-20 we were running 42 routes. Today we’re running 31 routes.”

Schools said they believe applications are down due to time constraints and is becoming more time-consuming to obtain a CDL license.

