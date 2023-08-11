Colleges prepare for upcoming fall semester

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Colleges across Northeast Arkansas will begin their fall semester in the next two weeks.

Black River Technical College classes in Pocahontas and Paragould begin on Aug. 14.

The school said it has plans to welcome students back in a big way next week.

“We’re really excited that we have the fall class coming in,” said BRTC Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Smith. “We’ve got a big welcome week planned for our students. We’ll have donuts out in our lobby’s both here in Pocahontas and in Paragould. We’ll give directions to students and tours. We’ll be ready to make our students welcome.”

The school said other than constant growth, no significant changes are in store for the upcoming year.

“Probably not anything too different,” Smith added. “We’ve gotten pretty good at this. We feel pretty good about how we do it. We want to make sure our students feel welcome, and they get all the services they need and then really get that one-on-one so that we can get them where they need to be and get acclimated to the campus.”

The school also has plans to celebrate its semi-centennial anniversary with students during the fall semester.

