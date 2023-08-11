Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
MSHP said 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an...
Child abducted during home invasion found safe
Storms pummeled the Humane Society of Independence County.
‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two...
Man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

Latest News

Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston takes the oath of office at the Arkansas...
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Senath voters chose to replace the city’s one-cent street bond tax with a one-cent use tax.
Senath residents vote to replace street bond tax with 1-cent use tax
A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.
Citizens vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital
Wynne School district will not see millage increase after the initiative failed Tuesday at the...
Wynne school millage increase vote fails
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election