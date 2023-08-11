Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency

Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A high school senior in Alabama has died after a medical emergency.

WBRC reports that a 17-year-old Pinson Valley High School student-athlete died after suffering from a medical emergency while at school Thursday.

“One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today. Lifesaving efforts were immediately started, and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased,” Pinson Valley High School Principal Michael Turner shared in a message to parents.

Officials identified the student as Caleb White.

“Heartbroken. No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life. Please lift Caleb’s family and friends along with the entire community in prayer,” Pinson Valley Mayor Joe Cochran shared in a statement.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said that the 17-year-old was a basketball player at the high school and an amazing student.

“He was a fantastic student and a good person. He was loved by school staff and his fellow students,” Gonsoulin said. “We will all assemble together and support the family.”

No further information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Independence Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Melanie Elaine Mullins on suspicion of...
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal stabbing
A contractor was killed at a steel plant worksite in Blytheville.
Contractor killed at steel plant
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms

Latest News

Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
James Miller
Man charged after stealing ambulance, crashing into pedestrian, said police
Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits