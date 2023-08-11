Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MO releases teacher hiring recommendations

By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s no secret many Missouri schools have trouble hiring and retaining the teachers they need.

The state released a list of recommendations that can help district fill open positions. Some of the recommendations include:

  • Investigating opportunities to expand apprenticeship and residency programs across Missouri to place more high-quality teacher candidates in classrooms.
  • Recruiting retired or former teachers to return in a support role.
  • Creating a master teaching certificate.
  • Assess whether any schools are using advanced teaching roles model and, if so, develop a best practices document for statewide distribution.
  • Funding grants to make a model for an advanced teaching role.
  • Providing positive school culture and climate training for district leaders and school board members.
  • Using a leadership development system’s programming (Missouri Leadership Development System) to further support principals’ work to develop a positive school climate and culture, including effective student discipline.
  • Collecting additional data on the demographics of who is participating in the Missouri Leadership Development System to monitor and ensure that Missouri is producing and supporting high-quality school leaders across the state who are able to support a teacher workforce that reflects the demographics of the state’s student population.

Canton R-V superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said when it comes to staffing this year, the district is in a good situation. He said they will start the school year with 13 new teachers and paraprofessionals, that means they’re fully staffed.

Uhlmeyer said last year, they had teachers either retire or leave, which left some open positions. He said to help with recruiting, they made sure to stay on top of possible exits so they knew how many positions they needed to fill.

He said preparedness is important because the teacher candidate pool has shrunk.

“You still have the same number of employers that are looking at that candidate pool and so for school districts, I think, especially rural school districts, it’s really important that we start those conversations early with our employees about whether or not they’re planning on coming back the next year or in the future and then we really start looking,” Uhlmeyer said.

He said starting early allows them to reel in candidates, and allows them to show off what their district can offer.

Elementary School principal Stephanie Eaton said she has seven new teachers and paraprofessionals in the building this year, which is great for them.

Eaton said when it comes to the recommendations, they already have some of those in place.

“We work hard to set a good culture and climate for our staff,” she said. “We have a strong mentoring program for all of our new teachers, whether they’re new to the district or a start off teacher, and just making sure we’re supporting any of those new teachers that are new to anything whether it’s a new position or a new teacher, to provide them the support where they feel successful.”

Uhlmeyer said the state will have to come up with some of the other recommendations like an apprenticeship program to allow their district to figure out how they fit into it.

Eaton said it’s important teachers feel successful so they can keep doing what they do. She said a lack of staff puts pressure on everyone else to fill the gaps.

Uhlmeyer said they could use more substitute teachers, custodial staff, and bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
MSHP said 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an...
Child abducted during home invasion found safe
Storms pummeled the Humane Society of Independence County.
‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two...
Man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

Latest News

It all started with wanting a fresh coat of paint on her Jeep, and now 18-year-old Lily...
NEACTC graduate wins gold at SkillsUSA Championship
NEACTC graduate wins gold at SkillsUSA Championship
NEACTC graduate wins gold at SkillsUSA Championship
Black River Technical College classes in Pocahontas and Paragould begin on Aug. 14.
Colleges prepare for upcoming fall semester
Schools across Arkansas and Missouri are no strangers to the shortage of bus drivers.
Bus driver shortage still prevelant as new school year approaches
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’