NEACTC graduate wins gold at SkillsUSA Championship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It all started with wanting a fresh coat of paint on her Jeep, and now 18-year-old Lily Williams has her college paid for.

“I wanted to be able to paint my Jeep and so that was the only reason why I took this class, but after I kind of got in it, and I took it my eleventh-grade year and I got to go to Skills the first year,” Lily said. “I just kind of fell and love, and so I decided that this is just what I want to do.”

Lily attended the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center where she began taking auto collision repair classes.

While Lily loves the classes, she also loves the competitive aspect of them, a part she’s good at.

“My favorite part is just getting to go and the experiences that you have while you’re there. Even without winning, it’s still a whole lot of fun and some of my best memories from high school are actually at competitions with the people that I had there,” Lily said.

Lily won state two years in a row and placed 14th at the SkillsUSA nationals last year, but after another year of hard work, she was able to take home the Gold in June.

Lily said that she wouldn’t be able to be where she is without her mentors and fellow classmates, whose work is displayed around the shop.

She received a full ride to Lincoln Technical Center in Nashville for auto collision repair through SkillsUSA.

Lily said when she graduates from Lincoln Tech next September, she plans on returning to the Northeast Arkansas area to be a painter in a body shop.

