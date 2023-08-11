Several projects near completion for Jonesboro Public Schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several construction projects for Jonesboro Public Schools are almost complete as students prepare to return to the classroom.

One project that has seen progress is the new state-of-the-art facility at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said the project is exactly where they expect to be at this time of year.

However, she said rain has delayed the completion of the driveway and parking lot. She expects this part of the project to be completed in the next week or two.

With students heading back to class on Monday, Dr. Wilbanks said construction will cause temporary traffic changes for student drop-off and pick-up.

She provided the following alternate route that will be used.

Dr. Wilbanks expects the remainder of this project to be completed near the end of the first semester.

At Jonesboro High School, the district is working on a new activity gym.

The project is on track to be completed in late October or early November, according to Dr. Wilbanks.

The district is also renovating offices at Jonesboro Math and Science, the Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School, and the Visual and Performing Arts School. The purpose of this project is to make the entryways safer and more secure.

Dr. Wilbanks said the offices are operational and the renovations are almost complete.

