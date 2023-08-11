Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three Rivers coach Gene Bess will be enshrined into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend

Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college...
Three Rivers College Coach Gene Bess retired in 2020 as the winningest coach in all of college basketball with 1,300 wins and a career record of 1,300-416.(KFVS)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The architect of Three Rivers basketball earns the highest honor on the hardwood.

Gene Bess is heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The rest of the Class of 2023 include Gary Blair, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Poppovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker, Jim Valvano, the 1976 USA Women’s Basketball Team, Gene Keady, & David Hixon.

Bess is the winningest coach in all of college basketball, recording 1,300 victories as Raiders head coach from 1971-2020. 3R reached 17 NJCAA Tournaments, winning national championships in 1979 and 1992. Bess coached future NBA players Latrell Sprewell and Marvin McCrary.

He’s in the Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame (1983), Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (1988), NJCAA Fall of Fame (1989) and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (2006). 3R unveiled a statue of Bess earlier this year.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend is August 11th and 12th in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
MSHP said 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an...
Child abducted during home invasion found safe
Storms pummeled the Humane Society of Independence County.
‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage
Trees and power lines affect morning commute

Latest News

2023-24 non-conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball continues to take shape
The Greyhounds are preparing for the 2023 football season.
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Newport
FFN Extra: Brian Reardon previews 2023 Newport Greyhounds
Arkansas State women's soccer kicks off 2023 season next week