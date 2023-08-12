Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Osceola

The Seminoles open the season Aug. 25 at Newport.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in the land of Seminole Nation.

Osceola is fresh off an 8-win season that saw the Seminoles in the 3A Quarterfinals.

The Seminoles return 12 starters (6 offense, 6 defense) as they enter year 3 under head coach Jamie Carter.

“We did a big emphasis on our O-Line pay in the summertime,” Carter said. “That was going to be a big deal for us coming into the season. Kind of wanted to piggyback off how we ended last season. Did pretty good in the run game aspect of it, so we wanted to piggyback off of it. We have a good running back in Jeremiah Jacobs, so we want to try and get that thing going again.”

Osceola will have a young offense with a new quarterback after graduating Torian Bell, now a walk-on defensive back at UCA.

“It’s a pretty young group, but the chemistry is really good,” senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson said. “We have pretty good runs, so I feel like we will build off that, and ball.”

The defense had highs and lows in 2022, but had a great stretch in 3A-3 play, pitching 3 shutouts. The Seminoles hope for more success in 2023.

“We got some dogs on defense, people that will fly around, do great, play their role, play Seminole football,” junior defensive back Aiden Haymon said. “We had our ups and downs on the defensive side of the ball, this year, we’re hoping to make changes to that.”

Osceola opens the season at Newport Friday, August 25.

