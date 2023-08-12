2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Rivercrest

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour stops in Rivercrest.

The Colts were galloping last season, riding an 8-game winning streak to the 4A Quarterfinals before falling at Arkadelphia.

Johnny Fleming’s crew returns 14 starters in total, they look to saddle up for another deep run.

“I hadn’t read anything yet but I keep hearing that we’re ranked pretty high [in preseason polls],” Fleming said. “What’s on paper is not going to do you any good on the field on Friday night. They’ve got a target on their back and that’s how it should be but you got to do it on the field.”

The Colts return several key pieces on offense, including skill players Cavonta Washington, Michael Rainer and Koby Turner.

“We’re so much further ahead I believe right now than we’ve been in several years as far as offensively,” Fleming said.

“I like to say the way that all of us can play each position and we can all move around, quarterback, wide receiver and running back,” Turner added. “We got a lot of seniors coming back from last year. We got a lot of young players getting in defensively and offensively.”

“We got our defensive line coming back,” senior linebacker Marcus Slayton said. “I feel like we’ve got more size in the secondary, more speed so we’ll be in the right spot.”

Rivercrest opens its season Friday, August 25 at home against Manila.

