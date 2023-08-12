Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders named to Walter Camp watch list

Arkansas junior running back Raheim Sanders is one of 45 FBS student-athletes named to the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday.

Sanders is coming off one of the greatest seasons by an Arkansas running back in recent memory after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards – fourth-most in a single season in school history – in 2022. The Rockledge, Fla., native, who became the first Arkansas running back to earn preseason first-team All-SEC recognition since 2012, became just the second Razorback to ever run for 1,400+ yards and return to school the following year, joining legendary Darren McFadden, who ran for a then school record 1,647 yards in 2006 before breaking his own record in 2007 with 1,830 yards. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards en route to being named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.

The 2023 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn., In early 2023.

Sanders and the Hogs kick off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The game will be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.