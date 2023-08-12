Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders named to Walter Camp watch list

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) stiff arms Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18)...
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) stiff arms Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas junior running back Raheim Sanders is one of 45 FBS student-athletes named to the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday.

Sanders is coming off one of the greatest seasons by an Arkansas running back in recent memory after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards – fourth-most in a single season in school history – in 2022. The Rockledge, Fla., native, who became the first Arkansas running back to earn preseason first-team All-SEC recognition since 2012, became just the second Razorback to ever run for 1,400+ yards and return to school the following year, joining legendary Darren McFadden, who ran for a then school record 1,647 yards in 2006 before breaking his own record in 2007 with 1,830 yards. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards en route to being named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.

The 2023 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November.  The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December.  The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn., In early 2023.

Sanders and the Hogs kick off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The game will be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
MSHP said 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an...
Child abducted during home invasion found safe
Storms pummeled the Humane Society of Independence County.
‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two...
Man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

Latest News

More kickoff times set for 2023 Arkansas State football
2023-24 non-conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball continues to take shape
Red Wolves in 90: Football previews 1st scrimmage, Men's Hoops will host Jackson State
Arkansas State women's soccer kicks off 2023 season next week