Blytheville K9 receives body armor donation
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department’s K9 Csoki will receive a new bullet and stab protective vest.
The department said the body armor was a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20.”
Friday’s news release said Vested Interested in K9s has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. These vests were made possible by both private and corporate donations.
Donations can be made at vik9s.org.
