Blytheville pool opens after delays over summer

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville pool finally opened for residents after delays over the summers.

As many cities start to shut down their pools, the pool at Walker Park in Blytheville made its grand opening on Friday.

“Better late than never, still got a chance to enjoy the water,” said Darrius Nichols.

The pool was built in the 1930′s and was in need of some reparations, according to Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan.

“We needed to seal the entire bottom of the pool. We had to change out some filters and once we got that ready, we filled the pool up,” she said.

Originally, the pool was scheduled to be open just in time for the Fourth of July but the city ran into some complications and was forced to open just a couple of months later.

“The problem was our pump was not sufficient for all the new parts that we had put on the pool, so we fixed the pool, but the pump was struggling to keep up with all the new parts,” she said.

A new pump was installed for the 500,000-gallon pool.

The city decided to open its pool, with food and music on opening day, even if school was just around the corner.

“Some time is better than no time at all. And weekends, what better way to spend your weekend than in the pool?” she said.

The city will keep the pool open a little longer, giving its residents more time to splash.

“We’re going to be open for weekends through the summer, so every weekend we’ll be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day and then we’ll close for the summer,” she said.

