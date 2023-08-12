Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.

According to the police report, on Aug. 11, the victim was said to have gone into his home for the evening on the 8000 block of Holman Street in Brookland, leaving his trailer with lawn equipment hooked to his truck.

The next morning, he noticed the trailer was gone from his truck, as well as various other items from his home, all totaling approximately $15,000.

According to the report, all that was stolen is listed below:

6x12 red utility trailer

Exmark 60-inch zero-turn riding mower

2 Stihl trimmers

Stihl backpack blower

Stihl chainsaw

Red Craftsman push mower

Kobalt hedge clipper

3 various-sized gas jugs

Red and black barbecue grill

2 homemade sawhorses

Brookland police are looking for assistance in locating the stolen property, as well as the suspect(s).

Information regarding the theft can be emailed to Detective Dustin Norwood at dnorwood@cityofbrookland.com, or tips can be called in to the Dispatch Center at (870)935-5551.

