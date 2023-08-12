Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Doctor charged for recording ‘multiple female employees’ on hidden camera in bathroom

A doctor in Illinois is facing charges for hiding a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom. (Source: WEEK)
By WEEK staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois say a doctor has been arrested for hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

According to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Henry Chang is facing a felony charge for installing a video camera in a hospital employee bathroom and recording women who were using it.

WEEK reports the Peoria-area doctor is charged with unlawful video recording, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Peoria County State Attorney Jodi Hoos said that the camera was hidden in an employee bathroom at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

According to officials, a hospital worker found the camera on the floor after it had fallen from where it was being hidden.

Police said they recovered videos from the camera showing “multiple female employees” using the bathroom along with videos showing Chang setting it up.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been recorded to contact either the Peoria Police Department or Peoria County State’s Attorney investigators,” Hoos said.

According to the state’s attorney, a grand jury will consider filing more charges against the 28-year-old.

Chang is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages in Region 8 after strong storms
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
MSHP said 2-year-old Aaliyah Abernathy was abducted by two men during a home invasion after an...
Child abducted during home invasion found safe
Storms pummeled the Humane Society of Independence County.
‘It could’ve been worse’: Storms leave widespread damage
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after the two...
Man accused of sexually assaulting two teens

Latest News

FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say
The Williams family traveled to the island of Maui for vacation. They spent much of their trip...
Arkansas family escapes deadly Hawaii wildfires
Friends of Shirley Meagher said she was out doing what she wanted to do when she was...
‘It’s a tragic end’: 100-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle while collecting money for charity
Arkansas rate increases
Auto insurance rates rising in Arkansas
Blytheville Police Department’s K9 Csoki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks...
Blytheville K9 receives body armor donation