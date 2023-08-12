Hornersville hosts annual watermelon festival

HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The annual Hornersville watermelon festival is now taking place.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature a parade, car show, games, kids’ activities, entertainment, and vendors offering food and crafts, and so much more.

You can find out more about the event by visiting the Hornersville Watermelon Festival Facebook page.

