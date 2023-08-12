More kickoff times set for 2023 Arkansas State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2023 Arkansas State football campaign.

Nine of the twelve regular season matchups now have kickoff times. UMass revealed Thursday that the September 30th non-conference matchup will start at 2:30pm Central Time.

More television/streaming designations will be announced as the season progresses. Game times are subject to change due to the Sun Belt Conference television contract.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Schedule

September 2nd 11:00am: at Oklahoma (ESPN)

September 9th 6:00pm: vs. Memphis (ESPN+) (Paint The Town Red)

September 16th 6:00pm: vs. Stony Brook (ESPN+)

September 23rd 6:00pm: vs. Southern Miss (Band Day)

September 30th 2:30pm: at UMass

October 7th 3:00pm: at Troy

October 21st 6:00pm: vs. Coastal Carolina (Homecoming)

October 28th TBA: at ULM

November 4th 2:00pm: vs. Louisiana (Ag Day)

November 11th TBA: at South Alabama

November 18th 2:00pm: vs. Texas State (Senior Day, Fan Appreciation Day)

November 25th TBA: at Marshall

