Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, a pedestrian was on Caraway Road, in front of 10 Fitness when they were hit by a car at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

After EMS arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

