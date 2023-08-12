Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, a pedestrian was on Caraway Road, in front of 10 Fitness when they were hit by a car at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

After EMS arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

