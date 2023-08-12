Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
A Craighead County jury convicted 58-year-old David Odom of Trenton, Tenn., of internet...
Sex offender sentenced to 360 years in prison
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
Several construction projects for Jonesboro Public Schools are almost complete as students...
Several projects near completion for Jonesboro Public Schools

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.
Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete...
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico