Red Wolves walk across the stage

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State University held its summer commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Family, friends, and faculty arrived at First National Bank Arena to celebrate over 900 graduates, according to a media release from the university.

The graduates received a variety of degrees; from program certificates to associate degrees to doctoral degrees.

One of the graduates was Darnell Walker, who received his master’s degree in Sports Administration.

He worked as a police officer while he was studying for his master’s, saying it took many sacrifices from him and his family.

“12-hour shifts, working midnights, doing my homework on midnights, you know. Coming back, having to be the police and going to football practice, just… it’s a grind,” he said.

His family joined him on Saturday in the stands. Walker said he wished his father could be there, saying he was currently at a hospital and couldn’t come.

“I know he’s proud of me, my mom is here, my wife, daughter, and sister are here, and I know they’re excited,” he said.

Graduates from eight colleges walked across the stage.

Chancellor Todd Shields also spoke to the students about their accomplishments.

