Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rosanne Cash to host Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle

A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood...
A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will be held in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Drive on Saturday, Aug. 12.

This event will be hosted by Rosanne Cash, along with performers Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will expand Johnny Cash’s musical legacy by recognizing world-class songwriters and performers.

Each year, three artists will be invited to share the stage for an evening of music and storytelling.

Proceeds will benefit the ongoing preservation and operation of the boyhood home.

“My father’s music began in the sunken lands in the Arkansas Delta and the gumbo soil stayed with him his entire life. I am excited to return to Arkansas to honor and continue his legacy,” said Cash. “I am especially excited to be joined by Rodney and Sarah, along with John Leventhal. They are masterful songwriters, and I look forward to an unforgettable evening.”

This new event will be the highlight of a series of cultural events including exhibitions, performances, lectures, workshops, and special events presented by the A-State Heritage Sites program.

You can read more about this by visiting A-State’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
A Craighead County jury convicted 58-year-old David Odom of Trenton, Tenn., of internet...
Sex offender sentenced to 360 years in prison
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested
Several construction projects for Jonesboro Public Schools are almost complete as students...
Several projects near completion for Jonesboro Public Schools

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The annual Hornersville watermelon festival is now taking place.
Hornersville hosts annual watermelon festival
The Williams family traveled to the island of Maui for vacation. They spent much of their trip...
Arkansas family escapes deadly Hawaii wildfires
Arkansas rate increases
Auto insurance rates rising in Arkansas