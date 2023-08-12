Rosanne Cash to host Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - A new performance series will be presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will be held in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Drive on Saturday, Aug. 12.

This event will be hosted by Rosanne Cash, along with performers Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will expand Johnny Cash’s musical legacy by recognizing world-class songwriters and performers.

Each year, three artists will be invited to share the stage for an evening of music and storytelling.

Proceeds will benefit the ongoing preservation and operation of the boyhood home.

“My father’s music began in the sunken lands in the Arkansas Delta and the gumbo soil stayed with him his entire life. I am excited to return to Arkansas to honor and continue his legacy,” said Cash. “I am especially excited to be joined by Rodney and Sarah, along with John Leventhal. They are masterful songwriters, and I look forward to an unforgettable evening.”

This new event will be the highlight of a series of cultural events including exhibitions, performances, lectures, workshops, and special events presented by the A-State Heritage Sites program.

