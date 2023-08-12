Students get free backpacks and haircuts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut.

A partnership between Math and Science Elementary and Grow NEA brought many parents and children to Parker Park on Saturday.

Over 500 backpacks filled with supplies were given out, as well as free haircuts.

Marcus Jones, principal of Math and Science Elementary, said he used to be a teacher, so he knows that children need more than backpacks and supplies to be ready for school.

“Focusing on a lot of their holistic needs, make sure they’re confident, making sure they’re comfortable, making sure they’re ready when they enter the classroom and this event is one way we were able to do that,” he said.

Shaunta Johnson, founder of Grow NEA said many supplies are expensive, as well as haircuts, so the event was a way to take that burden off them.

The back-to-school event also brought out organizations, like the Jonesboro Library, Hispanic Center, and Kidspot.

Johnson said he also wanted to make sure parents could find resources for their children while they were picking up supplies.

