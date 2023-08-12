Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Students get free backpacks and haircuts

Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A partnership between Math and Science Elementary and Grow NEA brought many parents and children to Parker Park on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut.

A partnership between Math and Science Elementary and Grow NEA brought many parents and children to Parker Park on Saturday.

Over 500 backpacks filled with supplies were given out, as well as free haircuts.

Marcus Jones, principal of Math and Science Elementary, said he used to be a teacher, so he knows that children need more than backpacks and supplies to be ready for school.

“Focusing on a lot of their holistic needs, make sure they’re confident, making sure they’re comfortable, making sure they’re ready when they enter the classroom and this event is one way we were able to do that,” he said.

Shaunta Johnson, founder of Grow NEA said many supplies are expensive, as well as haircuts, so the event was a way to take that burden off them.

The back-to-school event also brought out organizations, like the Jonesboro Library, Hispanic Center, and Kidspot.

Johnson said he also wanted to make sure parents could find resources for their children while they were picking up supplies.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Craighead County jury convicted 58-year-old David Odom of Trenton, Tenn., of internet...
Sex offender sentenced to 360 years in prison
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway
Police arrested a Paragould woman after officers said they found a young child abandoned in a...
Child ‘abandoned’ in parking lot, woman arrested

Latest News

A Blytheville pool finally opened for residents after delays over the summers. As many cities...
Blytheville pool opens after delays over summer
The annual Hornersville watermelon festival is now taking place.
Hornersville hosts annual watermelon festival
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Aug. 11-13
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Aug. 11-13
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Aug. 11-13