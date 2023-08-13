Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway
Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.
Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen
The Williams family traveled to the island of Maui for vacation. They spent much of their trip...
Arkansas family escapes deadly Hawaii wildfires
Saturday evening crash scene
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested
Arkansas rate increases
Auto insurance rates rising in Arkansas

Latest News

Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Ukraine is claiming progress in areas it's been trying to crack Russian defenses for weeks. (CNN)
Ukraine claims "partial success" in the south
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania