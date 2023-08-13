Arkansas football holds first scrimmage Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday marked the first scrimmage for Arkansas, three weeks until the Razorbacks kick off the season against Western Carolina.

The scrimmage was closed to the media.

First scrimmage vibes 🐗 pic.twitter.com/bJpF8LkzmW — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 12, 2023

“I thought our D-Line really played well, I don’t know if we got a first down in the first two series with the ones versus twos and the twos versus ones,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “Offense won most all of the situational football. Whether it be 2nd and 10, 3rd and 6, play 4th, red area, low red area, the offense came back and looked really good.”

The Razorbacks will head to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Western Carolina on September 2. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on SEC Network+.

