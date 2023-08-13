Energy Alert
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested

Saturday evening crash scene
Saturday evening crash scene(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a Saturday evening crash.

Greene County Sheriff, Brad Snyder, said the crash happened around 6:00 pm. Paragould Emergency Services received a call about a rollover crash near the Cache River bridge.

Greene and Lawrence county agencies responded to the scene.

The child was trapped inside the vehicle but was freed and flown to the hospital. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Arkansas State Police is now investigating the crash and handling the arrest of the driver.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

