Fraternity provides free haircuts to students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity provided free haircuts to students on Sunday.

Haircuts were given to students at Blade Runner Barbershop and Precision Fades.

Students crowded Blade Runner Barbershop for their free haircut, one was Jaylen Heard.

“It’s not a lot of people in the world that will give you a free haircut, you can’t take that for granted,” he said.

Heard and many students will head back to class on Aug. 14. Heard said new haircuts are a way to start the new school year in high spirits.

“It boosts up your confidence, you know, you got a fresh cut. Can’t nobody tell you nothing,” he said.

Ralo Brown, president of the chapter, said it was a way for his organization to help the community.

“We wanted to meet some young men and help some young men out before they went to school,” Brown said.

Some students came alone or were dropped off by their parents. DeAngelis Bullard is a mother who brought her sons for their free haircut. She said it was an expense she could check off her list.

“We want our children to be ready for school and we just don’t want a simple haircut to be an issue or a problem for our youth,” she said.

Sherman Pfiefer was behind the chair cutting hair. He said a haircut isn’t the only way he tries to help students feel ready for school.

“Just to be able to talk to them and see what they’re going through and let them know everything is going to be all right cause the first day can be nervous, you know, nerve-wracking,” he said.

Free haircuts weren’t the only way Phi Beta Sigma was helping on Sunday. The chapter also wanted to support The Hope House.

A box was placed to collect toiletries and to donate them.

