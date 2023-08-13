Gavin Stone records seven strikeouts, earns win Friday

TACOMA, Wash. (KAIT) - Lake City’s finest Gavin Stone continues an impressive second half.

The Riverside and UCA alum worked 6 strong innings Saturday night.

MLB.com’s #85 prospect in all of baseball struck out 7 batters and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, earning the win as Oklahoma City won 5-2.

The 24-year-old right-hander has now gone 6-plus innings in 4 of his 6 starts in the second half. Stone has struck out 38 batters in 33 innings, sporting a 2.45 ERA in that stretch. Opponents have hit just .170 (20-118) against him in the second half.

