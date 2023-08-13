Maze celebrates Clay County’s 150th anniversary

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Pumpkin Hollow is celebrating Clay County’s sesquicentennial anniversary with a maze this year.

The maze at Pumpkin Hollow changes every year. Pumpkin Hollow’s manager, Ellen Dalton said the county has always supported the popular Halloween destination, so it wanted to show its support.

“Pumpkin Hollow began here, and our county has always supported us well. We’ve had help from various partners here in the county, so it’s been a really good partnership,” she said.

The creation of a maze has changed over the years. With the use of what Dalton calls her “smart planter” to cut down on time, she designs the maze on graph paper. Dalton and another person would then flag and ribbon the paths in the maze taking a week to map the maze.

“The design was uploaded into that smart planter, and we got to watch the mapping. Certain rows would shut off when we came to a path so that corn wasn’t planted and so when it came up it was already a maze,” she said.

She said the maze is six acres large.

“It’s sort of a small but medium size maze, pretty good though when you get in there on a warm afternoon trying to figure out how to navigate that.”

It will open on Sept. 16 and run through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.