Police investigate two burglary incidents

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating two early morning burglary incidents.

According to the department, officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm around 5:00 Sunday morning at Pagan’s Jewelry on Southwest Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a broken door.

Around the same time, officers responded to a similar call at Gotay’s Jewelry Design on E. Nettleton Avenue. When they arrived the entrance door was shattered.

CID responded to both scenes to investigate.

The amount of possible stolen items is unknown. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Police have not determined if the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. As more information is available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
Pedestrian hit by car on Caraway
Saturday evening crash scene
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested
Police are looking for a suspect after a man had lawn equipment stolen from his home.
Brookland man has $15,000 of lawn equipment stolen
The Williams family traveled to the island of Maui for vacation. They spent much of their trip...
Arkansas family escapes deadly Hawaii wildfires
Students in Jonesboro got the opportunity to get some school supplies and a free haircut. A...
Students get free backpacks and haircuts

Latest News

Pumpkin Hollow is celebrating Clay County’s sesquicentennial anniversary with a maze this year.
Maze celebrates Clay County’s 150th anniversary
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Saturday evening crash scene
Child injured in evening crash, one person arrested
Gavin Stone earns win Friday after 7-strikeout performance