Police investigate two burglary incidents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating two early morning burglary incidents.

According to the department, officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm around 5:00 Sunday morning at Pagan’s Jewelry on Southwest Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a broken door.

Around the same time, officers responded to a similar call at Gotay’s Jewelry Design on E. Nettleton Avenue. When they arrived the entrance door was shattered.

CID responded to both scenes to investigate.

The amount of possible stolen items is unknown. An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Police have not determined if the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. As more information is available, this story will be updated.

