2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Batesville

The Pioneers open their season Aug. 25 at Searcy.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops at the home of Pioneer Nation and checkered endzones.

After a down 2021, Batesville rallied back in 2022. They secured a 3 seed in the 5A Playoffs, won 8 games, and reached the 5A State Quarterfinals.

Ryan Morrow’s Pioneers had a couple of thrillers in year one of his tenure, both coming in back-to-back weeks. After beating Harrison on a game-winning two-point conversion, Batesville beat Nettleton in the 5A East opener on a blocked field goal that was returned for a game-winning touchdown.

That play won the Yarnells Sweetest Play of the Year.

“The big thing we try to preach is belief,” Morrow said. “You got to believe that you can go and win. Even when there’s 6 seconds left and they’re kicking a field goal to win the game, we’ve got to believe we’re going to block it and if we do, we’re going to pick it up and go back and score. You got to believe... They’re leading, they’re leading by example, they’re leading with their voice so I’m excited to see them play.”

The Pioneers return the core of their defense this season, with Morrow saying he’s excited to watch his defense play someone other than his own team in practice.

“We’re returning all 4 linebackers and 3 in the secondary,” senior linebacker Beau Baxter said. “I think our linebackers will be really good this year, it’s tough to run the ball on us. Defense, we’re going to come and hit you, we work hard every single day.”

That offense returns just 2 players, both wide receivers from last year’s bunch, but the team says they’ll have plenty of speed.

“We got a great skill group,” senior linebacker and wide receiver Conner Foree said. “Our quarterback has been in the system since he was in 4th grade, he’s ready to go and he’s getting his chance. Our offensive linemen, they’re getting tough, they’ve worked hard through their years in high school and this is their senior year and they’re ready to get out and play.”

Batesville opens their season Friday, August 25 at Searcy.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

